The superintendent of an Orange County school district is firing back at criticism of her football team's players and coaches amid a growing controversy over a rival school's disqualification from a championship game.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell defended her district's football program in a statement on Thursday, Nov. 12, as Middletown prepares to challenge its disqualification in court, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Manning Campbell said Newburgh's players and coaches have been unfairly blamed for uncovering an eligibility violation that knocked Middletown's undefeated football team out of the Section IX Class AA championship.

"While we understand Middletown’s desire to protect its athletes from adult mistakes, it is deeply disappointing that our own student-athletes and coaches are now being unfairly criticized and scapegoated in the aftermath," Manning Campbell wrote.

The controversy began after Middletown was disqualified because a player who had not met postseason eligibility requirements participated in a playoff game. Although the player was eligible during the regular season, he had not appeared in the minimum number of games required to compete in the postseason, according to Middletown officials.

Manning Campbell said Newburgh's coaching staff discovered the violation through routine scouting while preparing for competition.

"Our coaching staff and students did nothing more than prepare diligently and ethically for competition," she wrote.

She also criticized those who have directed anger at Newburgh over Middletown's disqualification, writing, "Directing criticism at our program, coaches, and student-athletes for uncovering the rules violation by the Middletown team is a textbook example of deflection, in which accountability for one’s own errors is unfairly shifted onto others."

The superintendent said the controversy has also created problems for Newburgh's own championship preparations. With Middletown challenging its disqualification, Newburgh must prepare to face either Middletown or Valley Central in Saturday's game, she said.

"Preparing a game plan and ensuring athlete safety requires knowing who will be on the field, and this prolonged ambiguity negatively impacts our students," Manning Campbell wrote.

Court Hearing Set For Friday

Meanwhile, Middletown's legal challenge is scheduled to be heard at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, just one day before the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14. Middletown confirmed the hearing time in an update issued at 9:55 p.m. Thursday.

The district said it was still awaiting clarification on whether the proceeding would be open to the public.

According to Manning Campbell, Middletown has filed court papers seeking a temporary restraining order against Newburgh's school district and Valley Central.

The legal challenge follows Middletown's first undefeated regular season since 1961. Middletown officials have acknowledged that an administrative error led to the eligibility violation but argue that their players should not lose their championship opportunity because of a mistake made by adults.

The district's appeals to Section IX and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association were previously rejected.

State Sen. James Skoufis has also called for the disqualification to be overturned, arguing that the ineligible player's brief participation did not affect Middletown's 48-15 semifinal victory over Valley Central.

In its latest statement, Middletown acknowledged the uncertainty facing students, coaches, and families across all three districts involved in the controversy.

"We honor the extraordinary dedication, hard work, and accomplishments of the young people across all three school districts," Middletown officials wrote.

The district also urged community members to show compassion as the dispute continues: "As we navigate the next steps, we ask one thing of everyone: Be kind to one another. Our young people are watching how we respond to difficult moments, and the example we set matters."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.