The husband of "Top Chef" star Leah Cohen and co-founder of a popular New York City restaurant has died at 44 years old, leaving behind his wife and their two young sons.

Ben Byruch, who records show lived with Cohen in Union City, NJ, died Monday, Nov. 10, according to a Maplewood, NJ-based GoFundMe campaign launched by Lonny Sweet and Cassandre Pallas to support his family.

Byruch was the creative force behind Pig & Khao, the Southeast Asian restaurant he built alongside Cohen, who finished sixth on Season 5 of Bravo's "Top Chef," which aired from 2008 to 2009.

The couple shared two sons, Carter and Baker.

Instagram/Leah Cohen

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch — husband to our chef and owner Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to so many," Pig & Khao said in an Instagram tribute.

"Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart. His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him."

The GoFundMe described Byruch as a devoted family man and passionate Philadelphia sports fan who dedicated his life to his restaurant and loved ones.

"If you’ve ever walked into one of their rooms and felt that cool energy of something truly unique, that was Ben," organizers wrote. "He had a rare gift for making people feel welcome, and he poured it into everything he touched — the work, his friendships, and most of all his family."

The fundraiser will help cover funeral and memorial expenses while easing the family's immediate financial burden. Organizers also encouraged friends and loved ones to share memories of Byruch for Cohen and their children to read.

A cause of death was not provided in the announcements.

"We ask for privacy for Leah and the family during this time," Pig & Khao said. "We will miss him more than words can say."

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Cohen and her children.