John Dierker, who spent decades making Baltimore sing, was brutally silenced when he was stabbed to death while riding his bicycle through a city park.

The 62-year-old musician and Towson University instructor was attacked on Tuesday afternoon near an entrance to the Gwynns Falls Trail in Baltimore's Leakin Park, according to police.

Officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 to the 4200 block of North Franklintown Road, where Dierker was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A Baltimore native, John and his family have called our historic village of Dickeyville home for more than a decade," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for his family following Dierker's death wrote.

"Around the neighborhood, he was often seen riding his bike through the village with a friendly wave or sharing his music at local gatherings, along with his wife Michelle and daughter Ida, who have been warm, active presences in our village community."

Dierker was a fixture in Baltimore's music scene for decades, a gifted saxophonist and bass clarinetist whose talents stretched from traditional jazz to experimental improvisation.

He performed with countless musicians throughout his career and had been teaching at Towson University since 2009.

For those who shared a stage or classroom with him, Dierker was far more than an accomplished musician. He was a mentor, a friend, and a generous teacher whose influence extended well beyond the music itself.

"Among the privileges one receives as a longtime arts writer in a single city is bearing witness to the love and admiration with which members of a community regard their own," Bret McCabe wrote in a tribute of his own.

"I have been extremely fortunately not only to live, look, listen, and write in Baltimore during the time of John Dierker but also to speak with the many, many, *many* musicians and artists with whom he collaborated, across genres and disciplines and styles and scenes and decades and ages."

Fellow musician Nathaniel Yielding recalled being so intimidated by Dierker's talent that he struggled to work up the courage to ask him for lessons.

When he finally did, Dierker immediately agreed, even refusing to charge him for the sessions.

"He was also extremely kind and cool," Yielding wrote in a Facebook tribute. "We have lost a giant."

Neighbors have established a GoFundMe to help Dierker's wife, Michelle, and daughter, Ida, with memorial expenses and everyday costs as the family navigates his sudden death.

For Jeff Arnal, who spent more than three decades making music with Dierker, the thought of a future without his longtime friend remains difficult to comprehend.

"I always figured we'd just keep making music together."