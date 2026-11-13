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Bergen County
Englewood Hospital Valet Worker Takes Fatal Leap From Parking Deck
By Cecilia Levine,8 days ago
A hospital worker in Bergen County leapt to their death on Wednesday, Nov. 11, authorities confirmed.
The individual was a valet worker at Englewood Hospital who leapt to his death around 12:05 p.m., Englewood Police Capt. Renee Laraia told Daily Voice.
The incident reportedly happened at the parking deck.
No further details were released and Englewood Hospital declined to comment.
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