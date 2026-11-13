A woman driving on the New York State Thruway in Orange County with four children in her car was intoxicated when troopers pulled her over early in the morning, authorities said.

The traffic stop happened on southbound I-87 in Newburgh at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, New York State Police announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

At that time, troopers said they saw a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox committing traffic violations and pulled it over. The driver, identified as Bronx resident Paulina A. Cepeda-Lema, 30, showed signs of intoxication when troopers spoke with her, according to the agency.

Troopers also said they discovered four children between the ages of 6 and 14 inside the vehicle.

Cepeda-Lema was given field sobriety tests that indicated she was intoxicated, authorities said. She was then taken to the State Police barracks in Newburgh, where a breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10 percent, above New York's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

After this, she was arrested and charged with four felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, which applies to driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16. Cepeda-Lema was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with several traffic violations.

Both Cepeda-Lema and the children were released to sober third parties, State Police said. She is scheduled to appear in Newburgh Town Court on Dec. 7.