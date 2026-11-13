A Pennsylvania State Police corporal had to relearn how to write his own name after being shot while executing a search warrant, and the man responsible has now been convicted of attempting to murder him, prosecutors announced on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Alfredo Maldonado-Gonzalez, 43, of Dallastown Borough, was found guilty by a Lancaster County jury on Monday, Oct. 12, following a three-day trial in connection with the July 2024 shooting at a storage facility in Lancaster city, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The corporal testified that he spent eight months recovering from the gunshot wound to his shoulder and still has only about 90% mobility in his injured arm, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened when members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) attempted to execute a search warrant at a storage unit in the 600 block of East Fulton Street.

Maldonado-Gonzalez, who was hiding inside the unit, fired seven shots from a stolen handgun, striking the corporal and endangering multiple other troopers, prosecutors said.

None of the SERT officers fired their weapons during the incident.

During the trial, Maldonado-Gonzalez's attorney argued that he acted out of panic rather than an intent to kill or injure police officers.

The defense claimed Maldonado-Gonzalez did not hear troopers announce themselves and mistakenly believed the sounds of their breaching equipment were gunshots.

However, First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade challenged that explanation, pointing out that the police announcement was audible from three blocks away, even through the storage unit's plywood door.

"All of the factors that were known to him at the time scream 'police,'" Wade told the jury.

Prosecutors also highlighted Maldonado-Gonzalez's changing accounts of the shooting.

He initially denied that any shots had been fired, later blamed someone else, and eventually privately admitted knowing he was shooting at police and planning to "shoot [his] way out" before blaming another person, according to prosecutors.

Wade argued that Maldonado-Gonzalez's eventual self-defense claim had "absolutely zero resemblance" to his previous explanations.

And while Maldonado-Gonzalez apologized during his testimony, Wade told jurors that "his apologies are a little bit late and come after tremendous destruction."

The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before finding him guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, eight counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, receiving a stolen firearm, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Judge Dennis Reinaker separately found Maldonado-Gonzalez guilty of illegally possessing a loaded firearm.

The shooting occurred during a broader investigation into a series of burglaries and robberies across Lancaster County in June and July 2024.

Maldonado-Gonzalez and Timothy Brad Mauldin were among four people charged in connection with a crime spree that included a violent home invasion in East Hempfield Township, as Daily Voice previously reported.

During that incident, investigators said the two men entered a home, struck a victim in the head with a firearm, bound his hands behind his back, and stole firearms, jewelry, and a gaming system.

In a separate case previously covered by Daily Voice, Maldonado-Gonzalez and Mauldin were also charged in connection with burglaries at Moove In Self Storage locations in Lancaster County, where investigators said $30,350 worth of property was stolen, including a motorcycle, television, jewelry, shoes, and clothing.

Those charges were filed on Dec. 31, 2024, after investigators recovered stolen property and cellphone evidence allegedly connecting the men to the burglaries.

The charges stemming from those earlier burglaries and robberies are separate from Maldonado-Gonzalez's conviction in the trooper shooting.

Maldonado-Gonzalez remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail pending sentencing, which will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Dakota Baer filed the charges.