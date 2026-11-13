Microsoft says its services are recovering from a massive worldwide outage that disrupted email, online meetings, and other essential tools for millions of users.

The tech giant reported significant improvements on Friday, Nov. 13, after the outage began around noon on Thursday, Nov. 12. Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot were among the affected services, with disruptions reported in 74 countries and territories within about an hour, according to Downdetector.

Microsoft said email delivery is returning to normal as it restores affected systems.

"We're continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels," the company said in a status update. "Some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as recovery continues."

The outage disrupted businesses, schools, banks, government agencies, health services, railways, and courts. Workers struggled to access email and other tools used for daily operations.

Recovery has been uneven across different parts of the world, CNN reported. North America has experienced broader improvements, while much of Europe has seen sustained progress and Asia-Pacific countries are beginning to recover.

Microsoft services have experienced these problems:

Outlook: Inaccessible email accounts, delayed messages.

Inaccessible email accounts, delayed messages. Teams: Scheduling meetings, sending invitations, and viewing calendars. Most calls, group chats, and messages remain functional.

Scheduling meetings, sending invitations, and viewing calendars. Most calls, group chats, and messages remain functional. Copilot: Loading AI chats, receiving responses, and accessing work-related emails, calendars, and files.

Loading AI chats, receiving responses, and accessing work-related emails, calendars, and files. 365: Reading recently opened files.

Reading recently opened files. Microsoft 365 Education: School-related tools like Assignments and Reading Progress.

School-related tools like Assignments and Reading Progress. SharePoint: Sharing files outside of organizations, direct access to stored files remains functional.

Sharing files outside of organizations, direct access to stored files remains functional. Microsoft Planner and To Do: Managing tasks or opening applications.

The company said it has taken additional steps to restore services while investigating remaining problems.

"We've implemented additional mitigation measures and are restoring the remaining affected infrastructure while investigating residual service issues," Microsoft said. "We're closely monitoring service health and validating recovery across affected connection methods to ensure sustained service stability."

Microsoft also said it doesn't suspect a cyberattack caused the widespread disruptions.

"At this time, we have no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident," the company said. "We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defense-in-depth actions after mitigation is complete."

Microsoft has not announced when all affected services will return to normal.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.