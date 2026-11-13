Authorities have identified all eight people killed in a Brooklyn building collapse, including two children ages 9 and 10, and rescue crews have finished searching the rubble, according to reports.

The three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed into a neighboring construction site just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, killing eight people and injuring 19 others, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The NYPD has now released the names of all eight victims, ABC7 reported. Those killed were identified as:

Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9;

Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10;

Gabriel Siguencia, 22;

Barry Mamadou, 23;

Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26;

Edgar Sapon, 26;

Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31;

Ndiaye Mamadou, 31.

Rescue operations at the collapse site have officially ended, and authorities said no additional victims remain in the rubble, according to the outlet. The FDNY has since turned the scene over to the New York City Department of Buildings and the NYPD.

The building, which contained a ground-floor store and four apartments, collapsed into an excavation at 2625 Bedford Ave., near the intersection of Flatbush and Bedford avenues.

Collapsed Building Had 98 Open Housing Violations

New details reported by CNN reveal that the collapsed building had 98 open housing violations, including problems involving electrical wiring, fire safety, and pest infestations. According to New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development records cited by the outlet, the violations included unsafe electrical wiring, missing smoke detectors, bedbug infestations, and an inadequate water supply for the building's sprinkler system.

Some violations dated back to the 1970s, while dozens were recorded within the past six years, CNN reported.

The building's owner, Olufemi Falade, owns at least five properties across Brooklyn and has appeared on the New York City Public Advocate's annual worst landlords list multiple times, according to the outlet. Falade was also ordered to serve jail time in 2006 over housing violations at his properties.

Construction Site Had History Of Violations

The neighboring construction site also had a history of safety violations and stop-work orders, according to Realtor.com. In March 2026, city inspectors ordered demolition work to stop because of missing safety protections. The work continued despite the order, resulting in a $10,000 fine, the outlet reported.

Another stop-work order followed in May over alleged failures to protect neighboring buildings and deviations from approved construction plans, according to the outlet, which also reported that a pre-construction inspection also found that brickwork on the side of the building that later collapsed was in poor condition.

It remains unclear whether any of the previously documented problems at either property contributed to the collapse. The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office is investigating whether any criminal conduct played a role in the disaster.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also ordered inspections of approximately 100 other properties connected to entities associated with the neighboring construction site.

The NYC Mayor's Office is collecting donations for those affected by the tragedy. Contributions can be made by clicking here.

More information about the victims' lives was not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share information, memories, funeral or fundraiser details, and photos with Daily Voice by emailing bcrnic@dailyvoice.com.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.