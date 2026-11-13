Christian Cousins, a former child actor whose screen career unfolded alongside his identical twin, has died at 43, his brother announced.

Cousins was known for sharing the role of Dominic in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy “Kindergarten Cop” with his twin brother, Joseph. They also played Bobby Ewing on the television drama “Knots Landing.”

Their brother, Jonas Roeser, shared the news in an Instagram tribute, remembering Christian’s personality and the childhood performances that introduced him to audiences.

Roeser said Christian had been seriously ill with liver disease. His announcement did not specify a date of death or identify a confirmed medical cause.

The tribute also described an unusual family connection: Roeser knew his brothers through their television work before getting to know them personally.

Christian and Joseph grew up in California, while Roeser grew up in Washington. They shared a biological father, but Roeser said he did not get to know the twins until he was in college.

Before then, he watched them in “Knots Landing” and “Kindergarten Cop.” Those roles, he explained, represented only a small part of how he would remember Christian.

“He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” Roeser wrote in his post. “Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Cousins’ other acting credits included “Twin Sitters” and “Critters 3.”

Christian Cousins, who shared roles in "Kindergarten Cop" and "Knots Landing" with his twin brother, Joseph, has died at 43.

Instagram/Christian Cousins

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