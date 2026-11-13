The US men's national soccer team is losing its head coach just months after a historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino is leaving the USMNT to become head coach of Manchester United, US Soccer announced on Friday, Nov. 13. The 54-year-old will depart after the team's upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Manchester United agreed to pay a $10 million release fee to hire Pochettino on a two-and-a-half-year contract through the 2028-29 season, The Athletic reported. He had been under contract with US Soccer through the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino's departure comes after he led the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, which the US co-hosted with Canada and Mexico. The Americans finished first in their group and earned their first World Cup knockout-round victory since 2002.

The US won three matches during the tournament, giving Pochettino the most World Cup victories of any head coach in USMNT history. The Argentinian was hired in September 2024 and compiled a record of 21 wins, 12 losses, and two draws.

Pochettino also guided the USMNT to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career," he said. "We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country."

US men's national soccer team head coach Mauricio Pochettino after a 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Australia on June 19, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Wikimedia Commons - Bryan Berlin

Younger stars gained more opportunities under Pochettino, with 75 players making at least one appearance during his tenure. Eleven players under age 21 made their senior-team debuts during the most recent international window, including eight teenagers.

US Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said Pochettino "has left a lasting mark" on the federation.

"What we are most proud of goes beyond the wins," Batson said. "He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the Youth National Teams to the senior team. Those changes are now embedded in how we operate, and we will keep building on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage."

Pochettino previously managed several major European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. He led Tottenham to the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

Manchester United hired Pochettino after dismissing head coach Michael Carrick, who also played 12 seasons for the Red Devils from 2006 to 2018. Pochettino is expected to make his Premier League return when United plays at Liverpool FC on Sunday, Nov. 22.

US Soccer will begin searching for a permanent replacement for Pochettino, with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expected to be a top target.

"With the great combination of veterans, fantastic young talent and a world-class facility, we are confident in the future of this program," said Batson. "We are looking for a leader with the talent, experience and belief to match our ambition, build on the culture and pathway now in place and help the USMNT take the next step."

US Under-23 Olympic coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the national team's December training camp, featuring a roster made up primarily of Major League Soccer players.