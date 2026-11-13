A product sold nationwide as a dietary supplement is being recalled after testing uncovered hidden drug ingredients that could put consumers at serious risk.

Game Changer Products LLC, based in Tampa, Florida, is voluntarily recalling all lots and expiration dates of 10 Day Forecast capsules, according to its announcement posted by the FDA.

FDA testing detected undeclared sildenafil and acetaminophen in the capsules, which are marketed for male sexual enhancement. Sildenafil is used in prescription medication for erectile dysfunction. Acetaminophen treats pain and fever.

Consumers should stop using the product and safely discard any remaining capsules. Anyone experiencing problems potentially related to its use should contact a health care provider.

The recalled product is identified as 10 Day Forecast Capsules 3200mg. It comes in cards containing one or two blue capsules, with a black background and white lettering. The UPC is 191645852717.

Lot numbers and expiration dates appear on the back of each card, but every lot and expiration date is covered.

The company sold the capsules through its website and eBay, and to one Minnesota retail store. Distribution included Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sales ran from at least October 2021 through Saturday, Oct. 17.

The hidden ingredients carry different risks.

Sildenafil can interact with nitrates in medications such as nitroglycerin, causing a potentially life-threatening drop in blood pressure. Men taking nitrates for heart conditions face the greatest risk, the announcement says.

People already taking acetaminophen could unknowingly consume additional amounts. The notice warns of potentially life-threatening complications, including liver failure, severe allergic reactions, and serious skin reactions.

The company said it had received no reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The announcement also states that these capsules are unapproved drugs whose safety and effectiveness have not been established. Products containing these ingredients cannot be marketed as dietary supplements.

Questions can be directed to Game Changer Products at 813-419-7033 or mail@gamechangerproductsllc.com, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. Consumers can also report problems through the FDA’s MedWatch program.

All lots were recalled after testing found undeclared sildenafil and acetaminophen.

Unsplash/Beyza Yurtkuran

Check back with Daily Voice for the latest updates.