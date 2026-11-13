A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man killed in a high-speed crash while not wearing a seat belt is being remembered by heartbroken friends as a "little brother" who was "robbed of time."

Tanner Rhine, of McClure, was killed in a crash along Alfarata Road in Lewistown around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to a release issued by Mifflin County Coroner Andrea L. Alcalde on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Rhine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate he was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred and was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner said.

An autopsy performed at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 9, determined Rhine died from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled accidental.

As investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, friends have taken to social media to mourn the young man whose life was cut short.

"My heart is absolutely broken," Elisha Rhodes wrote in a Facebook tribute. "Tanner was like a little brother to me."

Rhodes recalled how the two would check in on each other during difficult times and expressed regret over not reaching out shortly before his death.

"I'll forever cherish the laughs, the memories, and all the moments we got to share," Rhodes wrote.

"You deserved so many more years, so many more laughs, and so many more memories."

Zachary Neff, who worked alongside Rhine, remembered the time they spent together on the road.

"We had fun on the road working together, he came a long way in life," Neff wrote. "Definitely robbed of time. This is very sad."

Others shared condolences and memories, describing his death as a heartbreaking loss.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

The coroner's office thanked Decatur Fire Company No. 5, Junction Fire Company, Yeagertown Fire Company, FAME EMS, and Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tanner's family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him," Alcalde wrote.

Loved ones are invited to share information, memories, funeral or fundraiser details, and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.