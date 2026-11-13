A Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed and slammed into a tree, authorities announced on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The driver was identified as Donald Lee Stum, 64, of Carlisle, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the first block of Distribution Drive near Newville Road in North Middleton Township, according to [North Middleton Township Police](https://crimewatch.net/us/pa/cumberland/north-middleton-twp-pd/14259/incidents/single-vehicle-fatal-collision-distribution-dr).

Stum was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, Hall said in a release issued Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also caused damage to parked vehicles in the area, police said.

North Middleton Township Police and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the fatal collision.

Authorities have not released additional details about what caused Stum to lose control.

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