The Nor'easter’s grip on the region is beginning to loosen, but its departure will leave some communities waiting longer for relief from rain, wind, and snow.

The National Weather Service expects precipitation to ease across much of the region from south to north on Friday, Nov. 13. Its Boston office now forecasts rain and snow ending for most of southern New England by midmorning to early afternoon, while gusty winds persist through much of the day.

Rain favors coastal areas while snow and a wintry mix affect parts of the interior through Friday evening, Nov. 13.

AccuWeather

Showers could hold on longer along Massachusetts’ south coast. Cape Cod and the islands face the strongest gusts, with minor coastal flooding or splashover possible near afternoon high tide, according to the NWS Boston office.

Around New York City, northeastern New Jersey, and coastal Connecticut, periods of light to moderate rain should continue through the afternoon before tapering by evening. The threat of additional flooding from heavy downpours has ended, the NWS New York office says.

Another 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain is expected. Hills well north and west of the city could see wet snow and a light coating on colder surfaces.

Coastal flooding remains a separate concern, particularly along Long Island’s south shore during daytime high tide.

Farther inland, the storm’s snowy finish could take longer.

AccuWeather’s updated snowfall graphics project pockets of 6 to 12 inches in interior New York and western New England through Saturday, Nov. 14. Surrounding areas show lower totals, with accumulation heavily dependent on elevation. These are storm-total projections, not additional snowfall amounts.

Snowfall projections through Saturday, Nov. 14, include pockets of 6 to 12 inches in interior New York and western New England.

AccuWeather

The broader snowfall forecast through Saturday, Nov. 14, shows localized pockets of 6 to 12 inches in the Northeast.

AccuWeather

Heavy, wet snow on the highest terrain could break branches and cause isolated outages, AccuWeather says.

Across Maryland and northern Virginia, most rain east of the Blue Ridge should diminish Friday evening. Allegheny Mountain snow showers could persist into Saturday, according to the NWS Baltimore/Washington office.

Scattered inland snow showers could linger Saturday, Nov. 14, into Sunday morning, Nov. 15, with reduced visibility in spots.

AccuWeather

Much of the region will turn drier but remain chilly this weekend. AccuWeather’s weekend map keeps scattered inland rain and snow showers in play into Sunday morning, Nov. 15, including parts of Pennsylvania and New York.

A longer stretch of dry weather follows into next week, with temperatures gradually moderating.

Check back with Daily Voice for the latest updates.