What looked like the aftermath of a massive blizzard was actually the result of a severe thunderstorm that dumped approximately 19 inches of hail on a Pennsylvania community, leaving streets buried in ice and drivers stranded.

The extraordinary scene unfolded in Parkside Borough, Delaware County, on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, as powerful storms swept through the Philadelphia region.

You can watch a video of the storm by clicking here or in the player below.

Parkside Borough Police reported approximately 19 inches of accumulated hail in some areas, transforming roads into what appeared to be snow-covered streets in the middle of November.

The accumulation was so severe that police closed Edgmont Avenue between West Forrestview Road and Upland Road around 4 p.m. to allow crews to clear the roadway.

Nearby Brookhaven was also hit hard, with hail and rainwater rushing downhill like an icy river.

Several drivers became stuck along Route 352 near Garrison Road, prompting additional road closures as crews worked to remove the ice, 6abc Action News reported.

Residents were seen shoveling sidewalks and driveways as PennDOT crews worked to clear the roadway.

The National Weather Service also documented quarter-sized hail in Wallingford at approximately 2:23 p.m., along with flash flooding elsewhere in Delaware County.

Flooding caused traffic disruptions along Interstate 95 and Interstate 476, while emergency responders were called to water rescues in Chester Township and Aston, according to National Weather Service storm reports.

The severe weather prompted a tornado watch across southeastern Pennsylvania, including Delaware County, until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The same storm system produced confirmed tornadoes in neighboring Delaware and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the remarkable accumulation, no injuries were reported in connection with the hailstorm in Parkside, according to 6abc.

The 19-inch figure refers to the depth of accumulated hail in some locations, not the size of individual hailstones.

Daily Voice has reached out to Delaware County officials for comment on the storm and subsequent cleanup. Check back here for possible updates.