Jet Fuel Spill In Upper Merion Quarry: Residents Warned Of Odor As Crews Monitor Benzene

Approximately 60,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled from an underground pipeline in Montgomery County after a drilling crew struck it, prompting a shelter-in-place order, road closures, and a massive hazardous materials response, authorities said.

Residents near the spill in Upper Merion Township may continue smelling fuel as weather conditions change, but air monitoring has not detected contaminants above health-based safety levels, according to an update issued by township police at 10:27 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

The spill happened near East Fourth Street (River Road) and Coates Street on Thursday, Nov. 5, when a third-party drilling crew installing new electric towers struck a 14-inch refined petroleum products pipeline carrying jet fuel, according to Upper Merion Township Police Chief Blaine Leis.

The crew was working for PECO, and Energy Transfer estimated approximately 60,000 gallons of fuel were released.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Insurance Auto Auction property on River Road around 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a gas line leak.

Additional firefighters and hazardous materials teams responded, and authorities immediately issued a shelter-in-place order for surrounding residents.

Motorists were urged to avoid River Road between East Fourth Street and B Street as emergency vehicles converged on the scene.

Authorities worked with Sunoco Pipeline to shut down and isolate the damaged section of the pipeline.

The spilled jet fuel was contained to the Insurance Auto Auction property and adjacent Glasgow Quarry, police said.

By 5:19 p.m. Thursday, township officials announced that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted and there was no immediate threat to the community.

Jet Fuel Cleanup, Benzene Monitoring Continue

As of Friday night, crews were still recovering jet fuel from the pipeline strike site, while the remaining spilled product was contained within Glasgow Quarry.

Unified Command officials said they were coordinating with the quarry owner to assess the spill and complete the cleanup.

"Due to changing weather conditions, residents may smell fuel," officials said.

Air quality instruments are monitoring contaminants of concern, including benzene, to protect emergency workers and the surrounding community.

"To date, monitors have not detected contaminants of concern above health-based safety levels," officials said.

Authorities also confirmed that there was no current threat to public drinking water sources or the Schuylkill River.

The damaged pipeline remains shut down and isolated while recovery operations continue.

Cleanup Expected To Continue Through Weekend

A Unified Command involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and Energy Transfer has been established to oversee the response.

"Our top priorities remain protecting public health and safety and minimizing environmental impacts," officials said.

Cleanup and recovery operations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The full environmental impact of the spill and an estimated completion date for cleanup have not been announced.