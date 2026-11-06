Man Killed Crossing Albany Street Outside Crosswalk ID'd By Police

A man has been identified as the pedestrian killed while attempting to cross a busy Albany street outside of a crosswalk, police announced on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Charles Adriance, 79 of Guilderland, was struck by an oncoming vehicle near the intersection of Western Avenue and Tryon Street around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the Albany Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle found Adriance lying in the roadway with serious injuries, police said.

Albany firefighters and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings indicate Adriance was attempting to cross Western Avenue outside of a designated crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, investigators said.

The driver reported no injuries and has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The roadway was subsequently reopened to traffic.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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Editor's note: The original Thursday release listed the victim as 78, but Saturday's identification update lists Adriance as 79.