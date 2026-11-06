Pedestrian Killed By Turning BMW ID'd As Wantagh Man

A Long Island man has been identified as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a BMW while crossing a busy roadway, police announced.

The deadly crash happened at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Victor Rodriguez, of Wantagh, was crossing Sunrise Highway northbound when he was struck by a 2026 BMW X3 30, detectives said.

The BMW was being driven by a woman traveling southbound on Wantagh Avenue who was making a left turn onto Sunrise Highway when she struck Rodriguez, police said.

Rodriguez was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, according to investigators.

The Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad is investigating the crash.

No charges were announced as of Thursday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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