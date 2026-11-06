Student Stabs Fellow Student At Sachem High School East: Police: Police

A Long Island high school student was seriously injured after being stabbed by another student in a school parking lot, police announced.

The stabbing happened at Sachem High School East, located at 177 Granny Road in Farmingville, at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to a release issued by Suffolk County Police later that day.

A 15-year-old male student stabbed a 16-year-old male student in the school's parking lot, Sixth Squad detectives said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The younger student was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to investigators.

He is scheduled to appear as a juvenile offender in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Nov. 6.

Police did not immediately release details about what led to the stabbing or whether the students knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Police or submit an anonymous tip through Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or P3Tips.com.