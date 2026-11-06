Walpole Wife Recalls Final Desperate Call With Husband Before Drowning In FL Flooding: Report

A Massachusetts native is mourning her husband after a deadly Florida flood trapped the father of four inside his vehicle as he pleaded for help during a final FaceTime call with his wife.

Stacy Petit Bennett, a Walpole native, lost her husband, 34-year-old Joshua Bennett, on Monday, Nov. 2, when fast-moving floodwaters submerged his vehicle in Palm Bay, Florida.

Joshua had gone out for coffee when rising water surrounded his vehicle

"He called me on FaceTime, and he was just crying like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know what to do.' And he said he's in the middle of a river, and his car is, like, submerged with water all around," Stacy told Florida news station WESH.

She urged him to break a window and escape.

Then the call dropped.

Stacy called 911 and spent hours seeking help. Joshua never made it home. He died along with 78-year-old Archie Richards, who was found dead inside his vehicle.

Joshua leaves behind his wife and four children whom he adored.

"Joshua was an amazing husband and dad," Stacy told the outlet. "He has a son and three daughters. He was super obsessed with them. He loved to do activities with them."

The couple married in 2020. Their family enjoyed Sunday outings, horseback riding, and baking together, she said.

Now, their children are asking when their father will return.

Stacy said their three daughters have special needs. She was a stay-at-home mother, and Joshua's death has left the family without its main source of support.

His sister-in-law, Allyssa Petit-Maitre, organized a GoFundMe to help cover family expenses and specialized care.

The fundraiser had raised more than $65,000 as of Thursday evening, Nov. 5.

"Our biggest priority is making sure they have a safe, stable home and that their needs continue to be met during this incredibly difficult transition," Allyssa wrote in the campaign. "They deserve security, comfort, and continued access to the care they need as their mother navigates this heartbreaking loss."

Stacy hopes her husband's death reminds others how quickly life can change, and why it's important to cherish loved ones and help those in need.

"Every life is important, and everyone deserves a chance to be rescued," his wife Stacy told reporters. "To be saved. He was just 34 years old. His kids are young."

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe