ChatGPT Suggested Portugal Vineyard To Ashburn FBI Agent Who Stole $2.5M: Prosecutors

A crooked FBI agent from Virginia had big plans for his ill-gotten millions, and he turned to an unlikely source to help plan his future.

ChatGPT.

Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, a former FBI agent from Ashburn, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Nov. 5, to wire fraud and money laundering after exploiting his access to sensitive FBI systems to steal nearly $2.5 million in cryptocurrency.

Beginning in December 2024, Yaroch used cryptocurrency credentials collected during FBI investigations to steal funds from digital wallets belonging to investigative targets and foreign adversaries, as well as one wallet created by the FBI for an operation.

Prosecutors said he made approximately 100 fraudulent transfers using credentials connected to 35 separate investigations.

He then converted the stolen funds into different cryptocurrencies and moved them through additional transactions in an attempt to conceal where the money came from and who controlled it, according to prosecutors.

According to federal prosecutors, Yaroch turned to ChatGPT for advice on maximizing his investments and finding a place to live in the European Union, with the chatbot suggesting he buy a vineyard in Portugal.

He apparently took the advice seriously.

On June 15, Yaroch authorized attorneys in Portugal to obtain a tax identification number and handle other financial matters on his behalf, then made arrangements to travel there in September.

Between Nov. 25, 2025, and Jan. 13, 2026, Yaroch transferred more than $93,000 into one of his accounts, then shuffled the money between other accounts to pay off credit cards, car payments, and other loans, according to prosecutors.

But his scheme went far beyond lining his own pockets.

Federal prosecutors said Yaroch's actions compromised multiple FBI investigations involving criminal organizations and foreign adversaries, exposing sensitive sources and investigative methods used to gather intelligence and protect national security.

The thefts also interfered with agents' ability to carry out investigations and protect public safety, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Yaroch is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, March 4, 2027, when he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.