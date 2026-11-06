Waterbury Man Killed In Woodbridge Parkway Mystery 'Made The World Feel Less Frightening'

The man who was killed when someone apparently threw an object off a Connecticut bridge into his vehicle was an Eagle Scout who loved the outdoors and never hesitated to help someone in need, loved ones said. Now, police are searching for a light-colored SUV that may hold clues to his death.

Todd Atkins, 43, of Waterbury, died Saturday, Oct. 31, after an object apparently struck his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Woodbridge around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators believe someone threw the object from the Racebrook Road overpass. It crashed through his windshield and caused critical injuries, his family said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Atkins was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died of blunt force trauma to his chest, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

Police identified a light-colored SUV as a potential suspect vehicle after reviewing surveillance footage. Investigators are working to identify and contact the driver.

Those who knew Atkins remember a man with a gentle nature, a sharp sense of humor, and a willingness to drop everything to help someone in need.

Atkins grew up in Waterbury and attended Saint Francis Xavier Grammar School before graduating from Kennedy High School, according to his obituary. He earned a philosophy degree from Penn State University and later received a master's degree in education from Western Connecticut State University.

Atkins shared an especially close bond with his sister, Dana Pietruszkiewicz. The two spent hours talking, hiking, and watching movies together.

An Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 3, Atkins loved the outdoors.

Waterbury's Boy Scout Troop 3 shared news of his death on Facebook and asked the "Great Scoutmaster" to watch over him.

He loved helping out his friends and family and could fix nearly anything. Afterward, he could sit for hours and discuss philosophy.

"He wasn't just someone who knew the trail; he was someone who could guide others to find theirs," his family wrote. "He was dependable, gentle, wise, and safe. He made the world feel less frightening because he was in it."

His family will hold a memorial gathering for Atkins Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Waterbury.