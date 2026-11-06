Suspects Accused Of Torching Fairfax Firefighter Training Facility Face New Charges (UPDATED)

A group of young suspects accused of setting fire to a Virginia facility used to train firefighters how to save lives is now facing charges after the flames caused more than $1 million in damage.

Ricky Torres, 26, of Fairfax, Brice Bartley, 18, of Fairfax, and Aidan Smith, 18, of Clifton, are among four people facing new charges in connection with the June 27 blaze at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department's Urban Search and Rescue Training Facility in Lorton.

The fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. at the facility on Furnace Road, where crews arrived to find a storage structure housing heavy equipment engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, but the damage was estimated at between $1 million and $1.3 million.

According to fire officials, surveillance cameras captured several people entering the property before the fire and leaving after it began, prompting investigators to release footage to the public in hopes of identifying those involved.

The wanted suspects in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

The footage generated tips from the community and Crime Solvers of Fairfax County, helping investigators identify a vehicle connected to the incident and eventually develop leads on six suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, investigators executed simultaneous search and arrest warrants at three residences, with Fairfax County Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisting.

Now, the Fairfax County Fire Marshal's Office has announced additional charges against four of those suspects, including one accused of involvement in another fire at the same property just two days earlier.

According to officials:

Torres was charged with burning personal property.

was charged with burning personal property. Bartley was charged with mischievous fire play.

was charged with mischievous fire play. Smith was charged with two counts of burning personal property, one for the June 27 blaze and another involving a fire at the facility on Thursday, June 25.

was charged with two counts of burning personal property, one for the June 27 blaze and another involving a fire at the facility on Thursday, June 25. A 17-year-old was charged with mischievous fire play.

All four had previously been charged with trespassing and burglary in September in connection with the June 27 incident, officials said.

The investigation involving the Fairfax County Fire Marshal's Office, Fairfax County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, and federal ATF agents is ongoing.