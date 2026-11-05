Hidden Phone Found Recording Inside Bathroom At White Plains Bar — Man, 27, Charged, Cops Say

A 27-year-old Rockland County man is facing a felony charge after a patron at a popular Westchester County bar discovered a hidden cellphone recording people inside a bathroom, police said.

The events leading to the arrest began at the Brazen Fox in White Plains at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, the White Plains Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Officers assigned to the city's bar detail responded after a patron discovered a concealed mobile phone recording people inside a unisex bathroom at the establishment, police said. Following the discovery, officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Suffern in connection with the recording.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance.

The business confirmed to Daily Voice that the suspect was not a Brazen Fox employee.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, adding that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the White Plains Police Department at 914-422-6111.