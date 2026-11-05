Monroe Man, 63, Admits To Sexually Abusing Child Younger Than 13 — Now Faces Prison

A 63-year-old Orange County man has admitted to sexually abusing a child younger than 13 over a period of more than two years that began more than two decades ago, prosecutors said.

Monroe resident Bayani Ibanez, 63, pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child in Orange County Court on Monday, Nov. 2, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

During his guilty plea, Ibanez admitted to committing multiple acts of sexual abuse involving a child younger than 13 between July 2006 and January 2009, prosecutors said. As part of the case, prosecutors will recommend that Ibanez receive 15 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender under New York's Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The investigation was conducted by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit, which ultimately led to Ibanez's arrest, prosecutors said.

Ibanez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2027.