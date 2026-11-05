Missing Philly Girl, 10, Found Dead In NJ Car Trunk Had Signs Of Long-Term Abuse: DA

A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who vanished from her foster home more than a week ago was found dead inside the trunk of a car in South Jersey, with bruising and scars suggesting a history of abuse, authorities announced Thursday, Nov. 5.

Malayshia Alford's foster mother, Caprice Williams, 36, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and several other related offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced during a Thursday evening news conference.

The child's remains were discovered by Philadelphia police in Linwood, located in Atlantic County, following an investigation into her disappearance from her West Philadelphia foster home.

Investigators found bruising and scarring on Malayshia's body that suggested a historical pattern of physical abuse, Krasner said.

Alford's body was taken to the New Jersey Medical Examiner, who determined she died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide, Krasner explained.

The district attorney declined to elaborate on the nature or extent of the suspected abuse, explaining that additional details would be disclosed in court documents and during future court proceedings.

Surveillance Footage Connects Philadelphia Home To NJ Discovery

Surveillance footage from a neighborhood store showed a bag being removed from the West Philadelphia home where Malayshia lived with Williams and placed into a vehicle parked outside, investigators said.

The bag was later transferred from that vehicle to the trunk of another car in New Jersey, where Philadelphia police ultimately discovered Malayshia's remains inside it, according to investigators.

Authorities identified the bag containing her body as the same one captured in the surveillance footage.

Investigators did not disclose exactly where the bag was transferred between vehicles during Thursday's press conference.

The car containing Malayshia's remains was located outside the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold, Camden County, at a complex with connections to Williams, according to investigators.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of Williams' relatives.

At least one other person is believed to have helped dispose of the child's remains, although the DA was unable to share if that was the driver of one of the vehicles or someone else.

Search For Missing Girl Ends In Murder Charges

Malayshia was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 26, after she was last seen around 7:30 a.m. along the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia, where she lived with her foster family, according to Philadelphia police.

Police first issued a missing-person alert on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and renewed their appeal for help finding her on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Investigators had warned that Malayshia might be at special risk of harm or injury.

Her disappearance prompted an investigation involving Philadelphia police, the FBI, and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 4, investigators searched a field in West Philadelphia, but discovered only the remains of an animal.

By Thursday, authorities confirmed the child's death and announced charges against her foster mother.

Counselors were made available to students and staff at Malayshia's school on Thursday and will return Friday, Nov. 6, to provide additional support as the school community mourns her death, officials said.

Mayor, City Officials Respond To Child's Death

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a statement mourning Malayshia's death.

"As a mother, this has shaken me to my core. I can't stop thinking about this precious baby and the heartache and turmoil that her immediate village will endure," Parker wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Parker said Philadelphia police, the District Attorney's Office, and the FBI would work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the child's death and seek justice.

Philadelphia Department of Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Ali also confirmed that Malayshia had been in the city's custody and was receiving foster care services.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the death of Jalayshia Alford. We offer our sincere condolences to the family on this tragic loss," Ali said in a statement issued before the name correction.

Ali said confidentiality requirements under Pennsylvania's Child Protective Services Law prevented the department from providing additional information about the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office clarified Thursday that the child's correct name is Malayshia Alford, correcting earlier police releases that identified her as Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford.

Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed Malayshia's official cause of death or a possible motive.

Krasner said further details about the evidence of suspected abuse and the circumstances surrounding Malayshia's death would emerge in court documents and subsequent proceedings.

Williams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.