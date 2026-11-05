Alexandria Residents Told To Close Windows, Doors As Gas Leak Forces Road Closure (DEVELOPING)

A gas leak in Virginia has prompted warnings for nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed as emergency crews work to contain the leak and police shut down a busy roadway.

The Alexandria Fire Department responded to the 5600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, where firefighters and Washington Gas crews were working to shut off and repair a leaking gas line, officials said.

Authorities warned that the smell of natural gas could spread beyond the immediate area, prompting precautions for people living and working nearby.

"Surrounding areas may have an odor of natural gas," fire officials said. "We encourage residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed."

Residents who smell gas inside their homes or begin feeling sick are being urged to call 911.

The emergency response also forced the closure of Eisenhower Avenue between Metro Road and South Van Dorn Street, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Westbound traffic was being diverted, and drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while utility crews worked at the scene.

Officials have not announced what caused the leak, whether anyone was injured, or when the roadway is expected to reopen.

The situation remains active as crews work to repair the line.

Check back for updates.