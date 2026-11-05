Masked Crips Gang Members Tracked Rival On LIRR Before Bellport Station Shooting: Prosecutors

The shooting at a Long Island Rail Road station that hospitalized two people was gang-related, and three teenagers are now facing charges, authorities said.

Jahmez Cureton, 19, of Wyandanch, remains accused of firing the bullet that struck two people at the Bellport LIRR station in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 9, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Thursday, Nov. 5.

Javar Baskerville, 18, of Huntington and a 17-year-old accomplice were charged with second-degree attempted murder along with Cureton in the case, prosecutors said.

All three teens are members of the Crips street gang, according to investigators. They boarded an eastbound LIRR train at Jamaica Station around 1 a.m. on the day of the shooting along with an associate, authorities said.

While on board, the group spotted a rival gang member on the same train and put on masks and gloves, standing by the train’s exit door to see where the victim would get off, according to prosecutors.

When the train reached Bellport around 2:25 a.m., the three Crips members and the alleged associate exited their car and proceeded toward the station exit, investigators said. However, they noticed their rival, a 17-year-old boy, also getting off at the same stop, according to the DA’s office.

Cureton grabbed a gun and shot at the train, striking the 17-year-old in the right shoulder, prosecutors said. The bullet then traveled through the victim’s shoulder and struck another LIRR rider who was simply a bystander, authorities said.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Cureton was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Deer Park LIRR station and was carrying a camo mask that he wore during the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Baskerville was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 28 outside a Bellport home, and the 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday, Oct. 29 at Stony Brook University Hospital, the DA’s office said. The 17-year-old had been treated for injuries he suffered in a different gang-related shooting, according to investigators.

Cureton and Baskerville were locked up without bail in Suffolk County jail following their arrests, according to online records. Cureton was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 5 on charges of:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree attempted assault

Second-degree assault (two counts)

Second-degree weapons possession (two counts)

First degree reckless endangerment

Baskerville and the 17-year-old face only the attempted murder charge, according to prosecutors.