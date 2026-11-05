Fatal Hit-Run Arrest: Driver Charged Nearly Year After Newburgh Crash, Cops Say

A 57-year-old man has been arrested nearly a year after a pedestrian was found dying along an Orange County street by utility workers, police said.

Newburgh resident Alcio R. Poma-Romero, 57, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in December 2025, the City of Newburgh Police Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The investigation began at around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2025, when a utility crew discovered an unresponsive man lying just off the roadway near 366 South St. in Newburgh. Police officers and Empress EMS personnel rushed to the scene and began trying to save the man's life.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. Police did not identify him.

An investigation later determined that the man had apparently been struck by a vehicle whose driver left the scene, according to the department. Investigators collected and preserved evidence from the crash site.

Nearly 11 months later, detectives arrested Poma-Romero in connection with the man's death.

He was charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and was also issued a summons for speeding, police said.

Poma-Romero was processed and arraigned in Newburgh City Court, where he was remanded to custody.