Trump Death Threats, Praise For Mass Killers, School Shooters: Tewksbury Teen Charged

An 18-year-old Massachusetts man accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump and shoot up a school had a gun, military-style knives, and other tactical gear inside his home, federal authorities said.

Trenton Touch of Tewksbury faces a federal charge of threatening the president after investigators linked him to four Instagram accounts filled with violent messages, including praise for mass shooters, the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.

Touch remains in state custody and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday, Nov. 9.

Federal investigators first learned about the Instagram accounts on Sept. 10, according to charging documents. Authorities said Touch used all four accounts to make threats against several people, including the president.

In a June 21 message, Touch allegedly shared a photo of a gun in an Instagram direct message and wrote:

“it’s time”

“im gonna kill trump”

“not yet unc I suck at shooting past 200 yards.”

Investigators also found messages in which Touch allegedly threatened to attack a school.

Federal authorities said Touch repeatedly praised mass shooters who carried out attacks driven by racist beliefs. He allegedly called some of those killers “heroes.”

Touch also frequently mentioned the 2019 mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people.

A search of Touch's Tewksbury home raised further concerns.

Investigators seized a revolver-style gun, camouflage clothing, a ballistic helmet, military-style knives, and a hatchet.

Federal authorities described Touch as an alleged white supremacist.

If convicted, Touch faces up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.