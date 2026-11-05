Rush-Hour Nightmare As Sewer Main Break Damages Busy Annapolis Road (DEVELOPING)

A sewer main break has torn up a busy Maryland roadway, creating a rush-hour headache for drivers as police warn that the damage has forced an indefinite closure.

Riva Road in Annapolis was shut down between Admiral Cochrane Drive and MD 665 (Aris T. Allen Boulevard) on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The closure was announced during the evening commute, with police urging motorists to find alternate routes and prepare for delays.

The trouble also extended to MD 665, where the Maryland Department of Transportation reported that the westbound exit ramp at Riva Road and one westbound shoulder were closed as of 5:02 p.m.

Emergency responders were at the scene, according to MDOT.

It remains unclear how extensive the roadway damage is or when repairs will be completed.

Police said Riva Road will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.