‘Tragic Accident’ On Family Vacation To Florida Leaves Capital Region Family Desperate For Help

A Capital Region father of three has died following a devastating accident on a family vacation, his family and friends said.

Dan Neary was rushed to an intensive care unit in Orlando, FL, on Thursday, Oct. 22 after the “tragic accident,” organizer Karry Culihan wrote in a GoFundMe for Neary’s family.

“He was a loving husband to Casey and a devoted father to their three wonderful boys, Danny, Grayson, and Lucas,” Culihan wrote. “He was a phenomenal father, coach, and role model for his boys. They are all heartbroken and facing many unexpected challenges as they adjust to their new normal without him.”

Neary died Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the hospital in Florida, according to the campaign. The fundraiser is hoping to help his family transport his body home and prepare a funeral.

“Donations will go toward these expenses and help provide some stability for the family as they navigate this unfathomable loss,” Culihan wrote. “Thank you for any contribution.”

The GoFundMe was started Wednesday and had generated more than $21,000 toward a $30,000 goal as of Thursday, Nov. 5. To view the fundraiser, click here.