Man Killed In Danbury Fire Remembered For Bringing Joy: 'Filled A Room With His Smile'

A Connecticut man who was killed in an apartment fire along with his dog is being remembered for his sense of humor.

Irving Alvarez-Godoy died Monday, Nov. 2, after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Kohanza Street in Danbury. His dog, Bengy, also died.

Friends launched a GoFundMe campaignto help his family retrieve their bodies for burial. It describes a man whose laughter could lift anyone's spirits.

"Irving Alvarez was a great person," the fundraiser said. "There's no word to express what type of person he was, how he would fill up a room with his smile and laughs."

Those who knew him said he had a way of lifting people's spirits.

"There was never a moment of sadness with him because he would know how to put a smile on someone's face or take a laugh out of someone."

Now, his family hopes to bring Alvarez-Godoy and Bengy to Ecuador for burial.

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, the fundraiser had raised more than $300.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. when firefighters received reports that two people might be trapped on the second floor.

A volunteer firefighter passing the building spotted smoke and stopped after hearing a woman screaming for help.

He broke a window and tried to enter, but heavy smoke forced him back.

Fire crews used a ladder to reach a second-floor window, where they found Alvarez-Godoy and carried him outside.

Despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

Firefighters also rescued Bengy but could not revive him. Three firefighters suffered minor burns.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

"Words can't explain how everyone is feeling in losing him," the fundraiser reads.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe