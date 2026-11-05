Death Certificate Reveals Details About Emmy Winner Susan Saint James

A death certificate has confirmed what caused the death of Susan Saint James, the Emmy-winning actress behind two enduring television favorites.

Saint James died at 80 on Monday, Oct. 26, from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by People on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The document lists the interval between the onset of the condition and her death as months.

Her family had previously disclosed her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The certificate adds the more specific cause and a broad timeline for the illness.

Saint James was best known for playing Sally McMillan opposite Rock Hudson in “McMillan & Wife” and Kate McArdle alongside Jane Curtin in “Kate & Allie.”

The latter series paired two divorced friends raising their children together, giving Saint James another signature role after her success in the mystery series.

Her Emmy-winning breakthrough came earlier, as Peggy Maxwell in “The Name of the Game.” She won in 1969 and earned eight career nominations, with recognition for all three series, according to the Television Academy.

Her film credits included “Love at First Bite,” “Outlaw Blues,” and “Don’t Cry, It’s Only Thunder.”

Off-screen, Saint James had long-standing ties to Connecticut. She and her husband, former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol, maintained a home in Litchfield, Connecticut, according to Daily Voice’s original report.

The couple met when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1981 while Ebersol was its executive producer. They married that year.

After “Kate & Allie” ended in 1989, Saint James largely stepped away from acting to focus on her family and Special Olympics. She had been involved with the organization since 1972.

The family suffered a devastating loss in 2004 when their son Teddy, 14, died in a Colorado plane crash. Ebersol and their son Charlie survived.

Saint James’ survivors include Ebersol, four children, seven grandchildren, and her sister.

A death certificate confirms what caused Emmy Award winner Susan Saint James’s death. She starred in “McMillan & Wife” and “Kate & Allie.”

Wikipedia/Universal Television

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