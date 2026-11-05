Maryland Law Enforcement Legend Known As 'Tank' Dies After 38 Years Of Service

For 38 years, William “Tank” Tankersley wore a badge in Maryland, but those who knew him best will remember the bear hugs and booming laughter that came with his larger-than-life personality.

Tankersley, 79, a former chief deputy major with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office and longtime law enforcement veteran, died peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 30, surrounded by his family following a five-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Known simply as “Tank” to friends, colleagues, and family, he spent 30 years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant before serving another eight years with the Sheriff's Office under former Sheriff George Johnson.

Following his death, Sheriff Everett Sesker and the department issued a statement mourning the loss of their former colleague and extending condolences to his family.

Away from the badge, Tankersley was an avid fisherman and gardener who enjoyed crabbing, car shows, and watching auto auctions with his brother, Tom.

He was also a devoted family man who shared decades of marriage with his wife, Mary, and took particular pride in his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

According to his obituary, Tankersley rarely missed an opportunity to watch his grandsons, Liam and Connor, compete in sporting events.

In a Facebook post, Mary shared that her husband's Alzheimer's disease had progressed rapidly in the weeks before his death.

“He spent his final hours surrounded by his loving family,” she wrote, asking friends and relatives for privacy as the family grieved.

A celebration of Tankersley's life is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kent Island American Legion Post 278, located at 800 Romancoke Road in Stevensville.

Mary later thanked those who reached out with condolences, saying the messages and memories shared by friends had brought comfort.

“He was admired and loved by many,” she wrote. “It has been comforting to read them.”