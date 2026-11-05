Cause Of Death Revealed For Pro Soccer Player After Fatal On-Field Collision

A professional soccer player who died after colliding with a goalkeeper during a match in Spain suffered a severe chest injury, according to new autopsy findings.

CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda died from "accidental chest trauma," according to preliminary autopsy results reported by Spanish news outlets El Día and Canarias7. The 30-year-old died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after collapsing during a match against FC Andorra the previous day.

De Miguel was struck in the chest by goalkeeper Jesús Owono's knee as the Andorra player rushed outside his penalty area to clear a long ball. De Miguel fell to the ground and was motionless as players from both teams called for medical help.

Medical workers treated De Miguel on the field for more than five minutes. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 8 a.m. the following day.

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Tenerife performed the autopsy and submitted its findings to a court on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The preliminary results found that chest trauma was consistent with De Miguel's death, but additional testing, including toxicology reports, is still pending.

A judge is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and the medical care De Miguel received afterward. Investigators are also reviewing reports that De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital.

The match referee reported that Owono used "excessive force" during the collision, according to El Día. The goalkeeper received a red card, and the match was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time.

Spanish police previously opened an investigation into De Miguel's death. Judicial officials said the inquiry is routine because Spanish law requires investigations into deaths considered non-natural.

De Miguel's death has prompted tributes from across the soccer world. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and other Spanish clubs have offered condolences, while moments of silence have been held before many matches, including in the UEFA Champions League.

Owono also expressed "immense pain" over De Miguel's death.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," he said in a translated statement. "I'm struggling to find the words and finding it very hard to process what has happened."

Fans have left flowers and other tributes outside Tenerife's home stadium. A judge authorized the transfer of De Miguel's body to his family's home province of Toledo on Nov. 4.

CD Tenerife has scheduled a memorial event for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.