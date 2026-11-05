Special Delivery! Flaming Trash Pile Draws Firefighters To Valatie Post Office

It looks like the New York Mets out there!

A pile of garbage caught on fire in a New York parking lot on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, prompting an emergency response, officials said.

The fire began in the back of a garbage truck at the Valatie post office in Columbia County, the local fire department said.

When the truck’s load caught fire, the driver dumped the trash in the parking lot to save the truck, firefighters said. Multiple departments responded to extinguish the blaze, which was “pretty well involved” by the time first responders arrived.

The Columbia County waste department responded to clean up the mess after firefighters finished their work, according to authorities. No one was injured and no property was damaged in the incident, the fire department said, concluding: “Just another normal Wednesday morning in Valatie.”