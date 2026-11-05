'Jesus Christ Could Have Run And Would Have Lost': Lawler Reacts To NY-17 Defeat

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler had a striking explanation for his election defeat in the Hudson Valley, suggesting that even Jesus Christ could not have won amid the Democratic wave that swept the country.

"Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost," Lawler told CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Wednesday, Nov. 4, a day after losing his reelection bid to Democrat Cait Conley in New York's 17th Congressional District.

The remark came as Lawler reflected on his defeat in one of the nation's most closely watched House races, which helped Democrats regain control of Congress.

Lawler also offered an assessment of his efforts, telling Raju he "ran as good of a campaign as he possibly could...but the bottom fell out."

The comments followed a difficult Election Day for Republicans, who lost control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections. As Daily Voice previously reported, Conley, a combat veteran and former national security official, defeated Lawler, who was seeking a third term representing the district.

Lawler conceded the race shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, even as thousands of ballots remained uncounted because of widespread voting machine problems in Westchester County. The results remained incomplete because of emergency ballots that had not yet been scanned in Westchester.

The 17th District includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, along with portions of Westchester and Dutchess counties.

Lawler, a Pearl River resident and former state assemblyman, has represented the district since 2023.

Following her victory, Conley said the election "proved that people across the political spectrum can come together united by shared values and the belief that America’s best days are still ahead of us."

Lawler's defeat came amid a broader Democratic surge that flipped Republican-held congressional seats across the country. Democrats secured major Senate victories in states including Texas, Ohio, Maine, and North Carolina while also winning enough House seats to reclaim the majority.

The losses have prompted debate among Republicans about what went wrong. Vice President JD Vance blamed the war with Iran and its effect on gasoline prices and voters' concerns about affordability, while President Donald Trump acknowledged that the conflict likely contributed to the party's losses.