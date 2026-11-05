Bridgewater Teen Killed By Tesla Had Dreams Of Fixing Cars, Now His Family Is Honoring Them

Levi Nicholas Santos was just 16 years old and already pursuing his dream of working on cars when he was struck and killed by a Tesla while riding his scooter in New Jersey last week.

Now, his family hopes to carry on his legacy by creating a scholarship fund for a student who shares his passion for the automotive field.

Officers responded to Union Avenue and Adamsville Road in Bridgewater just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, after a Tesla driven by a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman struck Levi as she attempted to turn left while he was traveling straight through the intersection, Bridgewater police said. Levi was found unresponsive and not breathing, police said. CPR was initiated, and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Levi was attending vocational-technical school to pursue his passion for auto mechanics while also attending Bridgewater High School, according to his obituary published on the Branchburg Funeral Home website.He loved working with his hands, figuring out how engines worked, and bringing cars and motors back to life.

Family members remembered him as a kind, polite, and quiet teenager whose gentle spirit left a lasting impression on those around him. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his grandfather, whom he called VoVo.

Levi's father died before him, and his family said they find comfort in their faith and the belief that the two have been reunited, his obituary says. He leaves behind his mother, Lauren Auriemma; his girlfriend, Olivia Kutynia; his grandparents; and many other relatives and friends.

A GoFundMe has been established to create a scholarship in Levi's memory for a student pursuing a future in the automotive field.

"Our family hopes to provide financial assistance to a deserving student who shares Levi's passion for auto mechanics and dreams of a future in the automotive field," Gianna Perrine, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "We especially want to support a student who demonstrates the qualities Levi embodied: a strong work ethic, determination, kindness, generosity, and a willingness to help others."

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, more than $9,000 had been raised. To view the GoFundMe, click here.