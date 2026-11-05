Viral Moment At Port Washington Store Sparks Dream NYC Wedding For Mom Battling Cancer

A chance encounter for a Long Island mom battling stage 4 cancer turned into her dream wedding at Rockefeller Center just two weeks later.

Elena Volkova, 42, and her then-fiancé, Peter Napolitano, were shopping at North Shore Farms in their hometown of Port Washington on Sunday, Oct. 18 when they ran into “kindness influencer” Keegan Gordon.

Gordon, a 26-year-old from South Africa, was doing one of his bits and offered the couple $500 in cash or five minutes to fill their shopping cart. Napolitano took the $500 cash and explained that he’d just lost his job, then Volkova revealed she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in March 2022.

The duo’s story went viral from there. David’s Bridal responded to Gordon’s post and set up a dress fitting for Volkova. Uneek Jewelry provided a new diamond ring for Napolitano to propose to Volkova (again) on top of Rockefeller Center.

“For the first week, I couldn’t imagine this to be real,” Volkova told Daily Voice. “I was waiting for it to kind of hit me. I was kind of in a numb period of like, ‘This is really not happening.’ But it just showed me the kindness of people out there.”

The Wedding

The group Wish Upon a Wedding, which puts together weddings for people battling terminal illnesses, learned about Volkova and Napolitano’s story and got involved, helping to secure a venue at 620 Loft & Garden, a rooftop at Rockefeller Center overlooking Fifth Avenue.

“It was surreal,” Volkova said. “Anything that I imagined my wedding to be, they went beyond what my thoughts were. It was surprise after surprise, and everything was so elegant, classic, and beautiful.”

Despite the short timeline, Volkova said 50 of their friends and family were able to attend the ceremony — including Gordon.

“I haven’t met anybody like Keegan Gordon before,” Volkova said. “I wanted him to be a guest at our wedding because in the short period of time, he became so important to us. I feel like I adopted him — I just wanted him there, I wanted him to see the magic he was able to create.”

The Future

Volkova and Napolitano’s love story began in 2020 and blossomed in 2021, and the couple had been dreaming of their wedding together for a long time — they told Gordon in the initial video they were “fake married” for awhile — but with two kids and the medical bills, they didn’t have the money to pull it off.

Shortly before the interview, Napolitano also lost his job as a graphic designer due to AI, but in more happy news, he’s since landed a new gig in customer service at Target, Volkova told Daily Voice.

Following their wedding night, the couple spent an extra night at a nice hotel, but Volkova said their busy lives haven’t allowed for big honeymoon plans, at least not yet.

“This outpouring of love just gives me strength to fight even harder, what I’m dealing with right now,” Volkova said.

Gordon also set up a GoFundMe for the couple, which will go toward Volkova’s medical bills and an education fund for the couple’s two kids. The fundraiser had generated more than $16,000 toward an $18,000 goal as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Sometimes, the most beautiful love stories begin when you least expect them,” Gordon wrote in the GoFundMe. “We want to do more than give this family one incredible day. We want to help create beautiful memories for the years ahead and support the boys' futures.”

To view the campaign, click here.