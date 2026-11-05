Maryland's Hidden Gems Are Getting New Life As State Opens Doors To Long-Closed Lands

For nearly 40 years, one of Maryland's most spectacular mountain overlooks has been largely out of reach. Now, the state is working to change that, part of a broader effort to open up places once inaccessible, privately owned, or overlooked.

The long-awaited transformation of Wills Mountain State Park near Cumberland is among six public land projects highlighted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, Nov. 5, as officials look to expand opportunities for residents to explore the state's natural landscapes and history.

At Wills Mountain, the obstacle has been getting people to the top.

The state recently acquired the former Artmor property, creating an opportunity to build an entrance road and trails leading to cliff tops overlooking Cumberland and the Narrows, a sweeping landscape that has remained largely inaccessible to the public for four decades.

It's one example of how Maryland is looking beyond traditional park development, finding new uses for properties with histories that extend well beyond recreation, officials stated.

A former luxury retreat in Western Maryland has become Savage Highlands State Park, where yurts, cabins, and camping accommodations offer visitors a chance to spend the night surrounded by the 50,000-acre Savage River State Forest.

The contrast is striking: Land once associated with an exclusive getaway is now part of Maryland's public park system.

But some of the most meaningful additions aren't about the views or the overnight stays, according to Josh Kurtz, the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

In Montgomery County, the newly dedicated Freedman's State Park preserves the legacy of Enoch George Howard and his family, who purchased their freedom from slavery and established a thriving Black community.

Its historic buildings and agricultural landscape tell a story of independence and opportunity, adding a different dimension to what Maryland's public lands can preserve.

That commitment to history also extends to Frederick County, where a cemetery containing the remains of enslaved workers at Catoctin Furnace was incorporated into Cunningham Falls State Park in February.

Those workers helped produce cannonballs used during the Revolutionary War, contributing to the nation's fight for independence while being denied freedom themselves.

The state's expansion is also reaching places that have never had a state park before.

Wicomico County now has its first, Wetipquin Creek State Park, a historic landscape that includes the Long Hill plantation house.

Meanwhile, plans are taking shape to improve public access to Holly Beach Farm near Annapolis, where visitors could eventually enjoy views of the Chesapeake Bay and Bay Bridge while conservation efforts protect the peninsula's sensitive environment.

Kurtz said Maryland's public lands have expanded over the past four years at a pace not seen since before the 1970s.

Some of the properties are already open, while others, including Wills Mountain and Holly Beach Farm, still require work before broader public access becomes possible.

More openings are expected in 2027.