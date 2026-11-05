Woman Killed In Wyomissing Pedestrian Crash ID’d: Coroner

A woman struck by a vehicle and killed in Pennsylvania has been identified, authorities announced on Friday, Nov. 6.

Melissa Anne Dunn, 65, of Earl Township, was struck in the 800 block of Penn Avenue in Wyomissing, Berks County on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

Dunn was taken to Tower Health/Reading Hospital for treatment. Emergency room physicians notified the coroner’s office at 5:57 p.m. that she had succumbed to her injuries, Coroner Matthew J. Stitzel said.

Her name was initially withheld pending notification of her family.

Wyomissing police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted the coroner’s office. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not provided details about the driver or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

In a separate safety reminder issued Thursday, Wyomissing police urged drivers to slow down, put away distractions, and watch for pedestrians. People walking were encouraged to use sidewalks and crosswalks, remain alert, and make sure drivers have stopped before crossing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Wyomissing police at 610-375-6102.

Loved ones are invited to share information, memories, funeral or fundraiser details, and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.