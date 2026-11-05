McDonald's Plans Major Value Menu Changes: What To Know

McDonald's is planning to introduce new value meals nationwide as the fast-food giant tries to attract more customers struggling with rising costs.

The company announced plans to overhaul its value menu during its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Nov. 4. McDonald's is testing new meal deals at roughly 1,900 US restaurants, with a nationwide launch expected in early 2027, MarketWatch reported.

McDonald's began the eight-week test in late October with two types of value meals: mix-and-match combinations that let customers choose different items and fixed bundles featuring specific items. The company will then use the results to determine which deals customers prefer and which are easiest for restaurants to prepare.

The chain hasn't announced prices or specific items for the new meals.

"Our goal is straightforward: Customers should see a clear and compelling value proposition every time they consider McDonald's, whether they're looking for an affordable individual item, a complete meal or a digital offer in the mobile app," CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the earnings call.

The changes come as McDonald's struggles with declining customer traffic and growing competition from other fast-food chains offering cheaper meals.

Visits to McDonald's restaurants in the US dropped 6.2% during the third quarter, according to data from Numerator. Sales at established US restaurants also declined 0.2% compared with the same period in 2025.

McDonald's has already introduced several discounts to attract budget-conscious customers.

The chain launched an Under $3 Menu in April, along with $4 breakfast meals, $5 McChicken meals, and $6 McDouble meals. McDonald's has also offered promotions through its mobile app, including $2 breakfast sandwiches and free fries with a minimum $1 purchase.

Company executives previously acknowledged that the growing number of discounts and promotions had confused some customers and complicated restaurant operations.

Despite the declining traffic, McDonald's reported signs of improvement toward the end of Q3. Kempczinski said US sales at established restaurants returned to growth in September after falling in July and August.

The new value meals are part of McDonald's broader NEXT strategy to attract more customers through menu improvements, better service, and restaurant upgrades. The company also plans to introduce new chicken products and use more technology to improve restaurant operations.

McDonald's also launched a new lineup of holiday drinks nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3, featuring cranberry and cookie butter flavors. The limited-time beverages are part of the chain's broader effort to expand its drink menu and attract more customers.

Pokémon-themed Happy Meals will also return to McDonald's on Tuesday, Nov. 10, following the chain's other recent promotions tied to Disney movie villains, "One Piece," and "SpongeBob SquarePants."