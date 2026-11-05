Harrison HS Student In Intensive Care Unit After Being Hit By Car: Here's How To Help

A 16-year-old Westchester County high school student is fighting for his life after being struck by a car while helping clean up after a community fundraiser, prompting an outpouring of support for his family.

Julian, a student at Harrison High School, was critically injured while volunteering after a community Fall Festival fundraiser, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by Amy Zhang on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

He is now being treated in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), where he faces a long recovery that is expected to include five major surgeries involving his left leg, foot, and face, Zhang wrote.

Julian, a member of the Harrison High School track team, is described as a passionate runner who loves food and is known among his friends for his kindness.

"More than anything, Julian is known for his massive heart. He is the sweetest friend anyone could ask for and a legendary hug giver," Zhang wrote on the page.

According to the fundraiser, Julian's parents have put their lives on hold to remain at his hospital bedside around the clock as he undergoes treatment. The campaign aims to ease the family's financial burden so they can focus on their son's recovery rather than worrying about expenses.

"We want to make sure when Julian wakes up, Julian's family can focus entirely on his rehabilitation, his healing, and getting him back on the track where he belongs," Zhang wrote, adding, "We want to see Julian running, eating, and laughing again."

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, the fundraiser had collected $19,268 toward its $90,000 goal. Those interested in donating can click here to do so.

According to Zhang, all donations will go directly to Julian's parents to help support them while they remain at the hospital.

"Thank you for your incredible kindness, your generosity, and for helping us carry Julian and his family through this unimaginable nightmare," Zhang wrote.