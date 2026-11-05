TV Reporter Who Proposed To Tom Brady In Wedding Dress Arrested In $160M Fraud Scheme: ICE

A Mexican TV star who once stunned Tom Brady with a marriage proposal at the Super Bowl 42 is now in federal custody in Florida after five years on the run from Mexican authorities for an alleged massive fraud scheme.

Inés Gómez Mont, 43, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during an operation in Miami on Friday, Oct. 30, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mexican authorities have issued three arrest warrants for Gómez Mont. The allegations include organized crime, money laundering, and suspected tax fraud.

Investigators believe Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, played roles in a scheme involving roughly $160 million in government contracts meant to protect Mexico's federal prisons.

"These are serious offenses," Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a statement Monday, Nov. 2.

"The scheme under investigation revolved around contracts worth approximately ($160 million) with the agency responsible for federal prisons, funds earmarked for the security of the country’s prison system."

Authorities allege the couple used fake companies, fraudulent contracts, and false invoices to move government money and hide its origins.

Álvarez Puga, reportedly known as the "King of the Invoice Mills," is accused of organizing the operation.

The couple fled Mexico for Miami in 2021 after a judge issued arrest warrants, according to media reports. Both have denied the allegations.

Álvarez Puga was detained by ICE in September 2025 over immigration issues but was later released on bond.

DHS said Gómez Mont entered the United States legally in January 2021 but overstayed her permission to remain.

Inés Gómez Mont proposed to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLII media day in 2008. He politely declined the offer.

Sam Drzal

Her arrest comes nearly two decades after an unforgettable encounter with Brady.

On Jan. 29, 2008, Gómez Mont attended Super Bowl XLII media day wearing a wedding dress and veil.

As reporters surrounded the Patriots quarterback, she shouted, "I'm in love with you! Will you marry me, please?"

Brady, then dating future wife Gisele Bündchen, laughed it off.

"I'm a one-woman man," he replied.

Gómez Mont remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. Mexican prosecutors plan to execute the warrants if she returns.