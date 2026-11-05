Dublin Driver Killed As Car Flips Onto Roof: Police

A driver was killed when his car veered off a Pennsylvania road and flipped onto its roof Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, police said.

The 20-year-old Dublin man was traveling east on Fairhill Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, when his 2015 Hyundai Accent failed to negotiate a left curve around 5:35 p.m., Hilltown Police said in a release issued Thursday, Nov. 5.

The car went off the right side of the roadway in the 1100 block, overturned, and came to rest upside down, according to police.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation remains open.

Silverdale Fire Company, Sellersville Fire Company, Chal-Brit Regional EMS, and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

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