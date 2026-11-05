Dirt Bike Rider, 19, Flees Deputies On Heritage Trail In Goshen, Tries Running Away: Sheriff

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after authorities said he rode a dirt bike with a passenger on a popular recreational trail, fled deputies, and eventually tried to escape on foot.

The incident happened on the Heritage Trail in Goshen on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Deputies had received a complaint around 3 p.m. the previous day about someone riding a dirt bike on the trail but could not find the rider. When a deputy returned to the same area around the same time on Tuesday, they found a 2026 Zhejiang S3-125 minibike motorcycle carrying two people traveling against the designated direction of traffic between Six-and-One-Half Station Road and Hartley Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

This violated Orange County's ban on motorized vehicles on the Heritage Trail.

When deputies tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver, whom the Sheriff's Office identified as Middletown resident Naudis Mercedes-Vasquez, 19, refused to pull over and continued northwest toward Hartley Road, according to authorities.

More deputies soon positioned themselves near the trail's access point at Hartley Road, but Mercedes-Vasquez turned around when he saw them and headed back toward authorities who had already been chasing him, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mercedes-Vasquez and the passenger then abandoned the motorcycle and ran into a field behind TAM Enterprises near Hartley Road. Authorities said deputies chased after them and ordered them to stop. Both complied and were taken into custody.

Mercedes-Vasquez was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He was also issued 15 vehicle and traffic law violations related to his operation of the motorcycle.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Goshen Town Court at a later date. Authorities did not announce any charges against the passenger.

Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said on Thursday that the incident highlights the importance of keeping motorized vehicles off the popular walking and biking trail.

"Families, pedestrians, and cyclists should be able to enjoy the trail without being put at risk by the reckless actions of others. I have been clear and consistent in saying motorized vehicles have no place on the Heritage Trail, and this type of activity will not be tolerated," Arteta said.