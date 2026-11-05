Ramsey Schools Sued After Student Falsely Blamed For Viral TikTok 'Hit List,' Parents Say

A Bergen County student was falsely accused of creating a school shooting "hit list" on TikTok, then spent years being bullied, threatened, and isolated while school officials failed to protect him, a new lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, Nov. 5, in Bergen County Superior Court, names the Ramsey Board of Education, Ramsey Borough School District, more than a dozen school officials, seven students, and a parent as defendants.

When reached for comment by Daily Voice, Superintendent Dr. Andrew C. Matteo said that the district does not comment on pending litigation.

The student, identified only as T.A., attended Eric S. Smith Middle School and Ramsey High School, where the alleged harassment began in January 2022 and continued through June 2026, according to the complaint obtained by Daily Voice.

It started in January 2022, when a group of students alleged that T.A. was gay, before several students created an anonymous TikTok account featuring a "hit list" of students to be killed on Jan. 31, 2022, the lawsuit says. The students falsely identified T.A. as the creator, causing the video and accusations to go viral, according to the complaint.

When his mother tried to alert school administrators that her son was being falsely accused, the school instead contacted police, who descended on the family's home and took T.A. to the Ramsey police station for questioning, the lawsuit says. Although police released him that day, school officials told his parents he could not return to school, according to the complaint.

T.A. remained on home instruction until March 2023, more than a year later, in what the district allegedly classified as an out-of-school suspension. When he returned, the accusations allegedly followed him. Students repeatedly called him a "shooter," asked whether he had guns, and accused him of planning to attack the school, the lawsuit says.

In October 2023, a band teacher allegedly told the class he felt threatened and "taken hostage" when T.A. was putting away a pair of scissors. Another student suggested T.A. was going to stab someone.

The harassment extended beyond school, according to the complaint. That same month, a student and her mother allegedly told the family's pastor that T.A. had been expelled and was stalking the student, prompting the pastor to ask the family to leave their church. The pastor later apologized and invited them back after learning about the false accusations, the lawsuit says.

The alleged bullying continued into high school. In September 2024, Ramsey High School Principal Michael Thumm allegedly told T.A. and his parents to stop filing harassment, intimidation, and bullying complaints.

In January 2026, a student falsely claimed T.A. had raped someone. The following month, another student accused him of trying to poison classmates with fentanyl-laced candy, according to the complaint.

In March 2026, a student punched T.A. in the stomach during auto shop class while a teacher watched, the lawsuit says. The teacher allegedly responded only by telling the student to watch his language. The harassment continued into June 2026, when another student slapped T.A. across the face hard enough to break his glasses, according to the complaint.

The family alleges school officials repeatedly ignored complaints, failed to investigate incidents, and treated T.A. as a threat rather than a victim. T.A., who receives special education services, suffered serious physical and emotional injuries, according to the lawsuit. His family says it has incurred more than $3,600 in medical expenses.

The complaint alleges negligence, discrimination under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, defamation, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney's fees, and a jury trial. No specific damages amount was listed.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Frederick E. Gerson of Feitlin, Youngman, Karas & Gerson, LLC, in Glen Rock.