New Britain Woman Killed In Home, Husband Found Dead Miles Away: Brother Speaks Out

A Connecticut woman was killed at her home earlier this week, and her husband's body was found several miles away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound soon after, officials said. Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, but the woman's family believes it has answers.

Amanda Dark, 41, and her husband, John Dark, 44, were found dead Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, after police responded to a reported suicide at a home on Roxbury Road in New Britain, city officials said Thursday.

Officers found Amanda's body in a bedroom at their home with a gunshot wound. John was later found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Silver Lake boat launch in Berlin. The medical examiner determined he died by suicide.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Amanda's death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner determined John died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not said who killed Amanda, but her family said they know.

Amanda Dark's brother, Derick Messenger, suggested in an emotional Facebook post that his sister had plans for her future and would not have taken her life.

"While it may not have been my sisters choice to leave this world, the mental instability of another, is how we got here," he wrote. "There has been too much of this for all of us and there is help. You can text or call 988 for the suicide and crisis hotline. Text home to 741741, and a mutitude of other ways to get the help you may need to avoid this."

Messenger described a family struggling to make sense of the loss.

"My family never guessed they would lose a granddaughter, daughter, grandmother, mother, sister, cousin, niece, nephew, so soon and in this way," he wrote.

Friends also shared emotional tributes to Amanda Dark on social media.

"You were there for me through everything and taught me so much and made sure I was good no matter what," Mariellis Figueroa wrote.

Another friend, Danielle Heleta, remembered Amanda as someone who made a lasting impression on others.

"Rest in Peace, dear friend," she posted. "You were a great person, and your memory will forever be a blessing."

Police ask anyone with information about the deaths to contact Lt. Jared Barsaleau of the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131.