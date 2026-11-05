PA's Former Chief Justice, Decorated Vietnam War Hero Dies At 82

A decorated Vietnam War hero who lost his leg in combat before becoming Philadelphia's district attorney and Pennsylvania's chief justice has died, state officials announced.

Ronald D. Castille, 82, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Castille, who served as Pennsylvania's 55th chief justice from 2008 until 2014, spent decades in public service after surviving a devastating battlefield injury on his 23rd birthday.

On March 16, 1967, Castille was leading a Marine rifle platoon on a search-and-destroy mission near Đức Phổ in Vietnam when his unit came under attack by a Viet Cong battalion.

He was severely wounded by enemy gunfire and rescued by his platoon sergeant, Angel Mendez, who was mortally wounded while saving him.

Castille lost his right leg and was medically retired from the Marine Corps in 1968.

He received the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V," two Purple Hearts, and other military honors for his service.

Despite using crutches for the remainder of his life, Castille remained an avid golfer, downhill skier, and boater.

He frequently said he lived his life in honor of Mendez and the other service members who never returned home, according to the court.

Following his recovery at Philadelphia Naval Hospital, Castille earned his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1971.

That same year, he joined the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office under then-District Attorney Arlen Specter.

Over the next 14 years, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming deputy district attorney and chief of the Career Criminal Unit.

He was elected Philadelphia district attorney in 1985 and served from 1986 through 1991, overseeing more than 200 attorneys handling tens of thousands of criminal cases annually.

During his tenure, he led investigations into organized crime, drug trafficking, and public corruption while emphasizing the prosecution of violent crime.

He also spearheaded the development of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

After an unsuccessful campaign for Philadelphia mayor in 1991, Castille entered private practice before winning election to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 1993.

He took office in January 1994 and became chief justice on Jan. 14, 2008.

During his judicial career, Castille authored more than 400 majority opinions addressing criminal law, constitutional rights, education, taxation, environmental protections, judicial independence, and other legal issues.

He also helped guide Pennsylvania's courts through financial difficulties, reduced civil case backlogs, supported juvenile justice reforms, and advocated for legal assistance for low-income residents.

In 2013, he directed the establishment of Pennsylvania's Elder Law Task Force to address guardianship, elder abuse, and access to justice for older residents.

He retired on Dec. 31, 2014, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Pennsylvania Chief Justice Debra Todd remembered Castille for his military sacrifice and decades of service to the commonwealth.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Justice Ron Castille, whose life was defined by an extraordinary commitment to service, duty and the pursuit of justice," Todd said.

"His contributions to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and to the citizens of this Commonwealth leave a lasting mark on our Commonwealth."

Todd also extended condolences to Castille's wife, Susan Kilgus Castille, and his family.

"We honor his legacy of service to our country and our Commonwealth, and we remain grateful for his many contributions to the Pennsylvania judiciary," she said.

Funeral arrangements were not included in the court's announcement.

Loved ones are invited to share information, memories, funeral or fundraiser details, and photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.